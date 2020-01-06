iHeartRadio
Niagara Region reminder about your real Christmas trees

The Niagara Region out with a reminder that Christmas tree collection will take place on your regular collection day this week (Jan. 6 - 10) and must be at the curb by 7 a.m. 

Trees with decorations, wrapped in plastic, or buried in the snow won't be collected. 

Also, they won't be collecting any artificial trees

