Niagara Region reminding public not to call 911 over mask by-law enforcement

The Niagara Region is out with a reminder to residents, businesses, and visitors not to call 911 if they have concerns about enforcement of Niagara's mask by-law.

In a release, the Region is reminding people to treat others with kindness and respect when it comes to wearing a mask in public spaces and to keep in mind that not everyone can wear a mask and some disabilities are invisible.

Right now under the face mask by-law there is no requirement for people to prove they are exempt.

They're asking anyone who has concerns about enforcement to contact your local municipality's by-law office during regular business hours.

After hours you can call the Niagara Region's dispatch line at 905-984-3690 or 1-877-552-5579.

Regional or local by-law enforcement or Niagara Regional Police Services may respond to reports of significant or ongoing non-compliance.