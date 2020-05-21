Niagara Region removing restrictions for curbside leaf and yard waste collection

Limits on curbside leaf and yard waste collection are being removed.

The Niagara Region is asking residents to be patient as removing the restrictions for single-family homes and apartments with six units or less may cause some collection delays.

The change comes into effect on Monday.

Next week is also the last week for curbside spring branch collection.

Branches must be tied into bundles using string or twine and left on the curb on the regular collection day.

The bundles cannot weigh more than 50 lbs, measure more than 1.5 m in length and 0.5 m in diameter, and individual branches cannot exceed 7 cm in diameter.