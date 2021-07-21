Niagara region represented at Olympics

Niagara will be represented at the Olympics by two athletes who have called St. Catharines home.

Kristen Kit will cox with the Canadian women's eight after getting into rowing back in 2002 while she was living in St. Catharines.

Previously she guided the mixed coxed four crew to a bronze Paralympic Games medal in 2016.

The women's eight heats start on Sunday with the final scheduled for Friday, July 30th.

Elsewhere St. Catharines Collegiate graduate Mohammed Ahmed will compete in the 5,000 and 10,000 metre track and field events.

This is his third Olympic Games.

He will run in the 10,000 metre on Friday, July 30th and the 5,000 metre is set for Tuesday, August 3rd with the final on Friday, August 6th

Morgan Rosts from Jordan will also be at the Olympics, ready to sub in as alternate women's rower.