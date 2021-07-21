Niagara region represented at Olympics
Niagara will be represented at the Olympics by two athletes who have called St. Catharines home.
Kristen Kit will cox with the Canadian women's eight after getting into rowing back in 2002 while she was living in St. Catharines.
Previously she guided the mixed coxed four crew to a bronze Paralympic Games medal in 2016.
The women's eight heats start on Sunday with the final scheduled for Friday, July 30th.
Elsewhere St. Catharines Collegiate graduate Mohammed Ahmed will compete in the 5,000 and 10,000 metre track and field events.
This is his third Olympic Games.
He will run in the 10,000 metre on Friday, July 30th and the 5,000 metre is set for Tuesday, August 3rd with the final on Friday, August 6th
Morgan Rosts from Jordan will also be at the Olympics, ready to sub in as alternate women's rower.
-
ROUNDTABLE Glen McCann and Rod MawhoodROUNDTABLE Glen McCann and Rod Mawhood
-
Legal Stories of the Week - July 21Caledon man on trial in Brampton crash that killed mom and 3 young kids. The other boat’s lights were off, OPP reconstructionist testifies at O’Leary trial. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
#EmancipationDaySTC plans July 29 – Aug 1Erika Smith one of the co-founders of ‘Matter of Black’ on virtual celebrations of Emancipation Day taking place July 29 to Aug. 1 FirstOntario PAC for details