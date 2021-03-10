iHeartRadio
Niagara Region's water treatment facilities obtain 100 percent Ministry of Environment rating

CKTB - tap water

Niagara Region's water treatment facilities are getting a glowing review from the Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks.

The six facilities obtained a 100 percent rating during the 2020-2021 inspections.

The Ministry considers water quality monitoring, reporting, record keeping, and certification when conducting the yearly inspections.

Provincially, approximately 70 percent of municipal drinking water systems achieve a 100 percent rating.

