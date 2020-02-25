Niagara Region seeks volunteers for 'Point-In-Time Count' to determine scope of homelessness

Niagara Region officials are looking for volunteers to help with an annual initiative to determine the scope of homelessness in our area.

Niagara is one of 60 communities taking part in Point-In-Time-Counts to get a better idea of how many people in our community are experiencing absolute homelessness or hidden homeless (sometimes known as 'couch surfing').

The initiative also helps to gauge the effectiveness of local programs and services aimed at ending homelessness.

The local count will be conducted on Wednesday, March 25th and Thursday March 26th.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to register through the region's website.