Niagara Region seeks volunteers for 'Point-In-Time Count' to determine scope of homelessness
Niagara Region officials are looking for volunteers to help with an annual initiative to determine the scope of homelessness in our area.
Niagara is one of 60 communities taking part in Point-In-Time-Counts to get a better idea of how many people in our community are experiencing absolute homelessness or hidden homeless (sometimes known as 'couch surfing').
The initiative also helps to gauge the effectiveness of local programs and services aimed at ending homelessness.
The local count will be conducted on Wednesday, March 25th and Thursday March 26th.
Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to register through the region's website.
Named Chair of the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Centre Liberal MP Vance Badawey regarding his new role within the Government of Canada
Autism Funding Town Hall/Blue Heart Autism Society
Matt Holmes Speaks with Founder Blue Heart Autism Society Joe Serianni regarding autism town hall and Blue Heart Autism Society
Niagara Facing Late February Winter Storm
Matt Holmes Speaks with Meteorologist with The Weather Network Doug Gillham regarding late February winter storm heading Niagara's way