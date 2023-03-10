Niagara Region settles lawsuit against former Chair Caslin and his staff over hiring of CAO

The Niagara Region says it has resolved a lawsuit with the former Regional Chair and his staff involved in the 2016 CAO hiring fiasco.

A settlement with Alan Caslin, and his staff Jason Tamming and Robert D’Amboise was reached yesterday.



The lawsuit claimed they breached their duty of good faith and duty of confidentiality to the Region for their involvement of hiring former CAO Carmen D’Angelo.

The Niagara Region maintains its position that the actions of Caslin, D’Amboise and Tamming were egregious and were correctly detailed in the Ontario Ombudsman’s “Inside Job” investigation report.

The terms of the settlement are confidential and the Niagara Region will not be making any comments on what is included in those terms.

"On behalf of Regional Council, I want to unequivocally restate our position that the actions of the former regional chair, and his staff, were entirely inappropriate and truly inexcusable for any individual holding public office or serving in a position of influence. The facts as they were laid out by the Ombudsman speak for themselves and the actions of Caslin, D’Amboise and Tamming shook the public’s trust in Regional government. In short, Niagara’s tax payers deserved far better from their elected officials. We remain unwaveringly confident that should this matter have proceeded to be heard by a judge we would have proven our claims. With this issue behind us, Regional Council will continue to put our constituents first and make a positive impact on the residents of Niagara." ~ Regional Chair Jim Bradley