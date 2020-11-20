Niagara Region to begin formal process to find a new CAO
Niagara's Regional Councillors are finally set to begin their recruitment process to find a new Chief Administrative Officer.
At last night's regular meeting of council, it was decided that council will appoint a recruitment committee composed of the Regional Chair and four members of council at its December 17th meeting.
The committee’s first task will be to retain an executive search firm to aid in the selection process.
The full recruitment process is expected to take four to six months, from start to finish.
Ron Tripp has been filling the role in an acting capacity since Carmen D'Angelo left the job in late 2018.
D'Angelo's 2016 hiring process was the subject of an Ontario Ombudsman investigation entitled "Inside Job" which found the entire process was tainted by the impropoer disclosure of confidential information.
