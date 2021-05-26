Niagara Region to plant 7,400 tree seedlings at Decew Falls Water Treatment Plant

Around 7,400 new tree seedlings will be planted at Niagara Region's Decew Falls Water Treatment Plant in Thorold.

The Region is pairing up with Land Care Niagara to plant the trees with a goal of increasing vegetative cover across the region as part of Niagara's Official Plan Climate Change work program.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation is providing funding.

Some of the trees will be planted beside the Bruce Trail and Laura Secord Legacy Trail.