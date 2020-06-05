Niagara Region to take over construction of Canada Summer Games Park

The Niagara Region is taking over the construction of the Canada Summer Games Park.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley tells CKTB council voted to take over the project at Brock University.

Bradley says this gives the Canada Summer Games Committee a chance to focus on other aspects of the event, while the region can oversee construction and assume any over budget issues.

He says the previous council signed a contract stating that if there was a deficit, the Region would assume those costs, so it's a good idea to be in charge of it.

The summer games will see 5,000 athletes and coaches come to Niagara August 6 - 21, 2021 and will feature a total of 18 sports.

