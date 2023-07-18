Niagara Region Transit taking another step towards streamlining payments

If you take public transit in Niagara Falls you'll notice a new way to pay.

Niagara Region Transit has rolled out new fareboxes on all Niagara Falls conventional buses and paratransit vehicles.

The upgrade in Niagara Falls will streamline fareboxes across Niagara to a single, magnetic stripe technology, allowing the transit operation to transition to a single, new local transit pass in areas with bus and paratransit services already established.

The installation of the new fareboxes, funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, is expected to take one week.

During the transition, riders in Niagara Falls will be asked to show their transit pass to their driver to be visually

validated.

The new local transit pass is now available for purchase in Niagara Falls at the Customer Service storefront located at the Morrison Dorchester hub.

This location is now open permanently, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.