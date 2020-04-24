Niagara Region trying to balance financial strain on government and ratepayers

Niagara Regional Councillors were in for the long haul last night.

Councillors met for more than 4 hours to discuss the financial fallout of fighting the pandemic.

Costs and lost revenue to the region are expected to total $9 million by the end of June.

Council did agree to give municipalities some breathing room when it comes to tax and water payments.

The region will defer penalties on late tax and water remittance until June 30th, in line with measures the 12 muncipalities have taken to ease the financial burden from the pandemic on their residents.

Council also agreeing to petition both the provincial and federal government to come to the aid of municipalities.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who is also looking to get money for cash strapped cities and towns, says "municipalities are the government closest to the people who have stepped up offering emergency homeless shelters, drive through testing centres, free public transit fares, education campaigns and property tax deferrals, all done while maintaining vital services like water and garbage collection."

The Mayor notes at the same time their revenue has plummeted and the only way to replace it right now is to increase property taxes.