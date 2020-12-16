Niagara Region will see more than 9.1 million in provincial funding



Every Niagara municipality is getting a piece of the funding announced today by Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark.

Clark announced 695 million to help municipalities start next year on a better financial footing.

The Niagara Region will take the biggest cut, with more than $9.1 million.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley says the funding will provide some relief for the numerous unexpected costs related to the pandemic.

Niagara's two biggest cities take home the largest share among the region's 12 municipalities.

St. Catharines will see about $2.7 million and Niagara Falls $2 million.

In total, Niagara's municipal governments will see more than $17 million dollars from today's funding announcement.

The funding is part of the ``Safe Restart'' agreement reached between Ottawa and the provinces earlier this year to help address pandemic expenses.