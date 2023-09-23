Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley releases statement on protection of Green Belt lands

Regional Chair Jim Bradley has offered a statement regarding the announcement by Premier Ford that development will not be occurring in the Green Belt.

Bradley states he applauds the provincial government’s decision to reverse their plans to permit development on lands designated as the Green Belt.

He says that the Niagara Region is committed to working with the provincial government to achieve the goal of building 1.5 million homes for Ontario.

He adds here in Niagara, there's a plan in place to not only meet provincial housing targets, but exceed them across many communities.

There are currently more than 30,000 units approved for construction.