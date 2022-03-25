Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley will run for re-election in the fall

Niagara's Regional Chair will be running once again for the position.

Jim Bradley tells CKTB's Tom McConnell he intends to seek office again as a St. Catharines Regional Councillor, and he has enjoyed his time serving as Chair.

Bradley was elected as Niagara Regional Chair in 2018.

Bradley served as a St. Catharines city councillor from 1970 to 1977 and a member of provincial parliament for St. Catharines from 1977 to 2018.

The municipal election will be held in October.