Niagara Regional Chair to deliver State of the Region this morning

Jim-Bradley

Niagara's Regional Chair Jim Bradley is getting set to deliver the State of the Region this morning.

The Chair will be speaking at Balls Falls Conservation Area.

The event is put together by the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce.

The GNCC will have a live feed of the event on their website starting at 10:30

https://gncc.ca/sotr/

