Niagara Regional Chief of Police and Deputy Chief announce retirement

Two Niagara Regional Police Service Chiefs have announced their retirement.

Police Chief Bryan MacCulloch, and Deputy Chief Brett Flynn, have formally announced their intention to retire from the Niagara Regional Police Service, effective in February 2024.

Chief of Police Bryan MacCulloch has dedicated over 39 years to the policing profession.

He was first appointed Chief of Police in 2017, and will have been in that position for over six years when he retires.

Deputy Chief Brett Flynn has devoted over 33 years of service to the NRPS.

He was appointed Deputy Chief of Police in 2017, and will have served in that rank for over six years as well.

Jen Lawson, Chair of the Regional Municipality of Niagara Police Services Board says, “The Police Services Board will determine the processes it will follow to recruit a new Chief of Police and Deputy Chief over the next several weeks. It is anticipated that the Board will embark on a search for our new Chief and Deputy in the coming months.”