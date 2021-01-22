Niagara Regional Council approves 2021 operating budget with tax increase

Niagara Region residents will see a tax increase of 1.8 per cent for 2021.

The move means the average property assessed at just over $278-thousand dollars will see the regional portion of their tax bill increase by $29 dollars in 2021.

The operating budget, approved at last night's meeting, was done with the hopes of allowing the municipality to continue to provide a high level or service while minimizing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on residents.

As part of 2021 budget deliberations, the Region undertook a comprehensive public engagement process.

The budget engagement exercise reaffirmed our residents' desire to see the Region continue to support population and economic growth initiatives and ensure Niagara’s most vulnerable citizens are cared for.