Niagara Regional Council approves 2022 budget

The Region has approved a 2.87 percent tax hike for 2022.

That works out to an increase of $46 dollars on a property assessed at $278,764.

In approving the budget, Regional Council says it addresses "the unique challenges of the past year" while maintaining the programs and services residents rely on.

Council approved an expenditure increase of $23 million for 2022. With the utilization of $6 million in reserves, the net increase totals $17 million, which maintains the property tax increase to 2.87 per cent.

Highlights of the budget increase include $20.2 million in key investments such as:

$2.3 million toward bridge housing and permanent supportive housing

$4.7 million to support infrastructure for regional departments and agencies, boards and commissions

$0.8 million toward Tax Increment Grants and Smarter Niagara Incentives Program (SNIP)

$1.9 million contributions toward local hospital and hospice development

$10.5 million for Niagara Regional Police Services

Regional Chair Jim Bradley says this budget "represents a balanced and responsible approach to the Region's finances."