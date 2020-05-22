Niagara Regional Council backs border closure

Niagara's Regional Chair is sending a letter to the federal government endorsing moves to keep the Canada-US border closed.

A motion originally penned by Fort Erie Council came before regional council last night, stating restrictions at the border should remain in place until the US can show their progress to flatten the curve matches our own.

Previously, Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop had some strong words about the state of things on the other side of the border. "It is a gong show. With all due respect to the Americans that I know and have a great deal of respect for. The American administration has managed this thing about as badly as you could possible imagine."

Port Colborne City council also backed the Fort Erie motion before it came before regional council.

The motion to send the letter to the federal government passed with no further discussion last night.

The federal government previously announced the border would remain closed to all but essential traffic until June 21st.