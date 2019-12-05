Niagara Regional Council meeting to discuss Ombudsman's report regarding CAO hiring
Niagara Regional Council will be meeting behind closed doors today to discuss the Ontario Ombudsman's report into the hiring of the region's former CAO.
Paul Dube's report entitled 'Inside Job' found Carmen D'Angleo received confidential information from the Chair's office prior to being hired as the CAO.
The documents included questions and suggested answers and biographical information on his fellow candidates.
Yesterday Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch penned a letter to the OPP Commissioner asking for a police investigation into the corruption allegations.
"I think people are really upset at the prospect that people could get away with this and there are no consequences for people's actions. What does that speak to to the future of our local democracy?"
Dube says officials for the region unanimously accepted 16 recommendations within the report and have committed to implementing changes.
