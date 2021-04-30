Niagara Regional Council moving forward with CAO recruitment process

Niagara Regional Council is taking another step forward in hiring a new CAO by bringing on an executive recruitment firm.

Legacy Executive Search Partners will be helping the region hire the new CAO after council approved a position profile, job advertisement, and core competencies for the position.

The job posting will go up soon and once it is closed the CAO Recruitment Committee will consider the candidates and come up with a short list to move on to the interview process.

Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dube set forth some recommendations, including creating a policy to outline the CAO hiring process and implementing a by-law to determine the relationship between council and the CAO, after he published a scathing report entitled 'Inside Job'

The report found the previous hiring process that awarded Carmen D'Angelo the job was "...an inside job, tainted by improper disclosure of confidential information to a candidate."

Ron Tripp has been working as Niagara's Acting CAO since D'Angelo's departure.