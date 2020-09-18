Niagara Regional Council refers motion on decriminalizing drug possession to Public Health committee

A motion to decriminalize the possession of personal use drugs has been referred to the Public Health Committee.

Last night St. Catharines Regional Councillor Laura Ip brought forward a motion asking council to call on the federal government to decriminalize possession for personal use.

She wanted addiction to be treated as a public health issue, not a law enforcement issue, saying many illegal drug users are coping with trauma, mental health concerns, or addictions issues.

The motion did not include criminal production or trafficking.

Ultimately, the motion was forwarded to committee.