Niagara Regional Council takes closer look at Board of Health responsibilities
Niagara regional councillors will get a closer look at their responsibilities on the Board of Health after a local mayor openly defied Public Health measures regarding COVID-19.
The report is coming to council this afternoon during a special meeting after Lincoln Regional Councillor Rob Foster made a request for information on the Board's legal obligations, how it is governed, and its relationship to the province.
The report states that while there is no mechanism to remove a councillor from the Board of Health, a concern can be lodged through a Code of Conduct complaint.
This discussion was sparked by West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma's maskless appearance at a anti-lockdown rally in St. Catharines, contrary to provincial gathering restrictions.
He has been issued a court summons for his role at the event.
The special meeting gets underway at 4 p.m. ahead of the 6:30 p.m. regular meeting.
