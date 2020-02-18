Niagara Regional Council to consider direct election of Regional Chair

Niagara regional councillors will once again be considering allowing the general public to elect our regional chair.

St. Catharines councillor Laura Ip is putting forward a motion on Thursday to directly elect the chair starting in 2022.

If her motion is approved Niagara residents will get to vote for Regional Chair moving forward.

Doug Ford threw Niagara's political scene into chaos during the last municipal election when his government scrapped direct elections in Niagara, Peel, York and Muskoka just hours before the nomination deadline.

People who had planned to campaign for the top job instead had to scramble to sign up to run as regional councillors or mayoral candidates.

Niagara's current Regional Chair, Jim Bradley, was elected by regional councillors.

