Niagara Regional council to consider mandatory mask by-law extension this week

Niagara Regional Councillors will be considering extending the region's mandatory mask by-law.

On Thursday, Councillors will be considering whether or not to continue requiring residents to wear face coverings while inside enclosed public spaces.

The temporary by-law originally passed in late July and is set to expire at the beginning of next month.

St. Catharines Regional Councillor Laura Ip says all the delegations scheduled to speak and all the emails she has received so far are opposed to the extension.

Medical experts continue to encourage the use of face coverings when physical distancing isn't possible.