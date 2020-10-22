Niagara Regional Council to get update look at the cost of COVID-19

Niagara Regional Council will get an updated look at the financial impact of COVID-19.

In a report to go before council during tonight's meeting, staff estimate the region is looking at a total gross cost of $55.7 million.

When considering all Local Area Municipalities, the cost balloons to $84.4 million.

Once government funding and other mitigation factors are considered, the total net estimated deficit comes in at $5.3 million.

The Niagara region recieved $12.2 million in Safe Restart Phase 1 funding from the provincial government.

Tonight's report recommends staff complete the Phase 2 reporting template to request more money.