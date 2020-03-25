Niagara Regional Police arrest 3 people in St. Catharines for drugs

Niagara Regional Police have arrested three people on multiple drug-related offences.

Yesterday at 2:25pm, police were called to a residence on Niagara Street near Church Street in St. Catharines.

There was a report of men on scene with guns.

When police arrived they found what they believed to be illegal drugs, but no firearms were found.

Two adults, one male, one female were arrested.



A 17 year old man was also arrested.

30 year old Samantha May Alligood of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

23 year old Schakeil Nixon of Hamilton was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and property obtained by crime under $5000.

The 17 year old man, who is from Hamilton, was given the same charges as Nixon.

Police also seized $670 in Canadian currency believed to be proceeds of crime.

Alligood, Nixon and the 17 year old were held in custody to appear at a video bail hearing to the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse on March 25, 2020.