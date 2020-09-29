Niagara Regional Police arrest man accused of intentionally hitting two pedestrians

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man accused of intentionally hitting two pedestrians with his vehicle.

Last night officers arrested Gage Young in Niagara Falls after getting a tip that he may be at a home in the Mountain Road area near the QEW.

He is being held for a bail hearing today.

Last Thursday a 25 year old man and a 23 year old man were taken to hospital after the driver of Chevrolet Cobalt hit them in the Court Street and Church Street area of St. Catharines.

The driver was then seen getting into another car in the Church Street area.

The suspect was able to evade police in Fonthill and was later spotted in the Appleby Line area of Burlington.