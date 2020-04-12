Niagara Regional Police arrest three men for drug trafficking in downtown St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police have arrested three men for drug trafficking in downtown St. Catharines.

The three men were seen by detectives yesterday entering a multi-unit residence in the Niagara and Church Street area.

After that, police saw them enter a few other addresses.

Police were able to form grounds to believe the men were selling illegal drugs.

Two sixteen year olds, one from Hamilton and one from Burlington, were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000, and failure to comply with a probation order.

19 year old Jalen Saravia of Hamilton was charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of oxycodone, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police seized approximately $1000 worth of illegal drugs and $2000 as proceeds of crime.

Anyone who has information about this matter is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, 4233.