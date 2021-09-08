Niagara Regional Police arrest two drivers and issue 85 tickets during back to school initiative

Niagara Regional Police officers made 2 arrests and handed out 85 tickets during the back to school blitz yesterday.

In total, officers issued 42 tickets for speeding, two for distracted driving, two for not properly wearing a seatbelt, and one for passing a stopped school bus.

There were also 15 tickets given out for various traffic offences and 23 written warnings.

Two drivers were arrested for impaired driving and two other drivers were charged with driving while under suspension.

This year 45 officers took part in the yearly initiative focused around school zones and Community Safety Zones.

Drivers face stiffer penalties within Community Safety Zones and speeding fines are doubled, but none of the rules of road change.

