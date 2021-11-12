Niagara Regional Police arrest two teenagers following St. Catharines convenience store robbery

Two teenage boys have been arrested after a convenience store in St. Catharines was robbed.

Police responded to calls of an armed robbery at a store in the Scott and Vine Street area Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

They were told two suspects entered the store, one armed with what was believed to be a gun and the other with a knife. The pair demanded money from the cashier before leaving the store on foot.

Officers saw the duo as they arrived on scene, but the suspects split up, leading the police on a foot chase.

One suspect was arrested nearby while Police Service Dog Kona tracked down the other.

Police recovered a replica pistol as part of the arrest.

The 16 and 17 year old boys cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.