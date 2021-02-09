Niagara Regional Police charge 12 drivers for failing to wear a seatbelt during checks in Welland

Niagara Regional Police handed out 19 charges during the latest seatbelt and cell phone checks.

Officers conducted the checks at the corner of West Main Street and Niagara Street in Welland.

During their time at the intersection, officers issued almost 20 charges and discovered 12 drivers who failed to wear a seatbelt.

In Ontario a driver can be fined up to $1,000 and receive 2 demerit points for failing to ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.

Distracted drivers can face a fine of $615 and receive three demerit points for a first offence. Novice drivers may have their licence suspended for 30 days.