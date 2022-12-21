Niagara Regional Police charge 7 locals with impaired driving over one-week period

Seven people have been charged with impaired driving in Niagara between December 12th and the 18th.

Niagara Regional Police release the names of those charged to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Marc E. BEAULIEU, 46yrs, Welland

Christian A. FAUGHT, 28yrs, St. Catharines

Laura-Gayle AITKEN, 45yrs, Grimsby

Bronson E. GILBERT, 26yrs, Fort Erie

Connor D. MORRISON, 19yrs, Grimsby

James R. YAKOWENKO, 31yrs, Thorold

Hannah HORNER, 22yrs, Niagara Falls