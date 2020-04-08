Niagara Regional Police charge six people with impaired driving

Niagara Regional Police have charged six more people with impaired driving.

The charges of impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample were laid between March 23rd and April 5th

Craig P. COUTU 47 years, Fort Erie

Christopher D. MACKEY 28 years, Niagara Falls

Nicholas C. J. BINGLEY 21 years, Thorold

Wayne M. FULLER 73 years, Welland

Joshua D. M. GILLETA 26 years, St. Catharines

Daniel I. NOSIC 37 years, Hamilton