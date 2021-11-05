Niagara Regional Police charge St. Catharines man after reports of child sexual abuse
A St. Catharines man is facing multiple child abuse charges after reports of a sexual assault involving a girl under the age of sixteen.
Police began investigating the accusations in January of 2017, identifying a taxi driver who transported children to and from school as a suspect.
The alleged offences happened between April 2016 and May 2016.
Yesterday 54 year old Jamie Woods of St. Catharines was charged with two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, three counts of invitation to sexual touching, and three counts of exposing genitals to a minor.
The investigation is ongoing and Niagara Regional Police detectives believe there may be more victims.
