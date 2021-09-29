Niagara Regional Police continue search for 58 year old Darren Werner

Niagara Regional Police have released a new video as they continue to look for a missing 58 year old man from Niagara-On-The-Lake.

Detective Sergeant Richard Gauthier says the investigation is ongoing and urges anyone with information on the disappearance of Darren Werner to come forward.

He also urged Werner to contact his family if he sees the video.

Werner has been missing since September 16th when he was last seen in the area of Townline Road.

He is described as a 5'11" white man, weighing 180 pounds, with short grey hair, and brown eyes.