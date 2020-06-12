iHeartRadio
Niagara Regional Police find boat in Jordan Harbour

Niagara Regional Police Cruiser

If you're missing a boat, the Niagara Regional Police would like to talk to you.

Yesterday the NRP Marine Unit tweeted out that a small vessel was located in the Jordan Harbour area.

Anyone who knows more information about the boat is asked to give police a call.

They remind boat owners to mark it clearly with some form of contact number or address.

