Niagara Regional Police handing out winter care bundles to those in need

Niagara Regional Police officers are working with a local program to provide winter care bundles to people in need.

An NRP group began working with Socks For Change in December, putting together packages including gloves, a neck warmer, a toque, and socks.

Last week members of the Community Engagement Unit handed out 75 bundles at the Niagara Falls Community Outreach Soup Kitchen.

The work continues this week with another 50 packages bound for people in St. Catharines.

The program will continue until the end of March.