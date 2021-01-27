Niagara Regional Police handing out winter care bundles to those in need
Niagara Regional Police officers are working with a local program to provide winter care bundles to people in need.
An NRP group began working with Socks For Change in December, putting together packages including gloves, a neck warmer, a toque, and socks.
Last week members of the Community Engagement Unit handed out 75 bundles at the Niagara Falls Community Outreach Soup Kitchen.
The work continues this week with another 50 packages bound for people in St. Catharines.
The program will continue until the end of March.
-
Neil Peart Memorial Call to ArtistsMatt Holmes Speaks with Dave DeRocco - Neil Peart Memorial Task Force regarding Neil Peart Memorial call to artists
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force Set for First MeetingMatt Holmes Speaks with Jim Bradley - Niagara Region Chair regarding COVID-19 vaccine task force
-
UPDATE Port Dalhousie Community Ice RinkMatt Holmes Speaks with Andrea Miele – Fundraiser Organizer Port Dalhousie Ice Rink regarding an update on Port Dalhousie community ice rink