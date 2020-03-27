iHeartRadio
Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest in September's downtown St. Catharines shooting

Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest in the downtown St. Catharines shooting that took place in September 2019.

Six people were shot at the event.

This morning police arrested 27 year old Shamaree Wilson of Richmond Hill.

Wilson is charged with pointing a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Detectives believe this is the man that had been shown wearing a blue and black North Face coat.

