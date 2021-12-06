Niagara Regional Police implements COVID vaccine policy

The Niagara Regional Police Service says it's time to implement a vaccination policy for its members.

Officers will be required to provide proof of vaccination status by December 17, 2021, unless exempt under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Should members wish to not disclose their vaccination status, or have chosen not to receive the vaccine, as of January 4, 2022, they will be required to demonstrate negative results from a rapid-antigen test.

As of January 4, 2022, members who elect either not to be vaccinated or to disclose their vaccination status and who decline to be tested will be placed on non-disciplinary unpaid leave.