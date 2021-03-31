Niagara Regional Police investigating Denistoun Street apartment building fire

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a fire in Welland this morning.

Welland Fire received a call at 6:45 a.m. for an apartment building in the Denistoun Street area.

When crews arrived, they located a fire in a suite on the third floor of the building and rescued an unconscious 55 year old man, the only occupant of the apartment.

He was transported to a hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

Fire Chief Adam Eckhart says fire damage was confined to one suite, but smoke filtered through the building causing some residents to be displaced.

Welland Transit provided a city bus as shelter for the displaced apartment building tenants.

Niagara Regional Police detectives are now investigating the fire.