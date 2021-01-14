Niagara Regional Police investigating gathering threatening to 'arrest' St. Catharines Mayor
Niagara Regional Police are looking into a crowd gathered in front of St. Catharines City Hall claiming they wanted to 'arrest the mayor.'
NRP Manager of Corporate Communications Stephanie Sabourin confirms an investigation is underway and charges are pending.
As the investigation is ongoing, no further details can be released at this time.
The St. Catharines Standard reported on the gathering yesterday as unmasked people railed against the COVID-19 rules. Journalist Grant LaFleche reported members of the group were falsely claiming mask bylaws equate to child abuse.
The gathering was advertised through the group's social media channels where organizers said they were planning to arrest Mayor Walter Sendzik for his support of the bylaws.
St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle responded to the event yesterday, writing on Twitter, "We need to call this what it is - a threat to kidnap an elected official. As we've seen in the US, the angry delusion of conspiracy theorists can endanger our democracy. I know the [Niagara Regional Police] will deal with these threats in an appropriate manner."
We need to call this what it is - a threat to kidnap an elected official.— Chris Bittle (@Chris_Bittle) January 14, 2021
As we've seen in the US, the angry delusions of conspiracy theorists can endanger our democracy. I know the @NiagRegPolice will deal with these threats in an appropriate manner. https://t.co/veNGi7mzUx
