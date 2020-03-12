Niagara Regional Police investigating Grimsby sexual assault
Niagara Regional Police are launching an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a stranger.
NRP officials say the incident happened on December 21, 2019 in the Sherwood Park and Hedge Lawn Drive area of Grimsby.
Detectives say there is no concern for public safety and ask anyone with more information to call 905-688-4111, ext. 5100
