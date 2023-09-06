Niagara Regional Police investigating murder in Niagara Falls

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a murder in Niagara Falls.

Detectives say a man was stabbed in the early morning hours on Victoria Avenue between Morrison Street and Simcoe Street.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say the investigation is in the preliminary stages and the suspect remains at large.

At this point there is no description of the suspect.

Residents and businesses with external surveillance capabilities that captures Victoria Avenue between Morrison Street and Simcoe Street are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead homicide detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension #1009134.