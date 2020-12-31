Niagara Regional Police investigating reports of NYE chartered bus from GTA
Niagara Regional Police are investigating reports of a chartered bus from the GTA heading to Niagara Falls tonight.
NRP officials say they have received word of the trip involving pick-ups in Toronto, Scarborough, North York, Vaughn, Brampton, and Mississauga.
NRP Cosntable Phil Gavin says, "Loading potentially 40 people onto a bus from six different communities within the GTA, bringing them down to Niagara Falls, and letting them walk around, move around the city, be in groups - there's a whole bunch of issues there as it related to the regulations."
The investigation was launched as this is not in accordance with COVID-19 regulations urging everyone in Ontario to stay home tonight and celebrate the New Year with members of their own household only.
