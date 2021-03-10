Niagara Regional Police launch first spring food drive

Niagara Regional Police want to help residents in need during the pandemic with their first 'NRPS Spring Food Drive.'

Police will be partnering with nine local food banks and 12 local grocery stores in an effort to help support the demand for food and donations within Niagara.

The food drive, is being organized by officers from the Community Engagement Unit, who will be at stores from March 15-19th 9a-3p.

Here's a list of locations:

March 15, 2021

•No Frills – 1135 Thompson Rd. – Fort Erie

•Sobeys – 287 West Side Rd. - Port Colborne

March 16, 2021

•No Frills – 390 Lincoln St. – Welland

•Zehrs – 821 Niagara St. – Welland

•Food Basics – 130 Hwy. 20 East – Pelham

March 17, 2021

•Zehrs – 6940 Morrison St. – Niagara Falls

•Food Basics – 6770 McLeod Rd – Niagara Falls

•Foodland – 239 St. Catharine St. – Smithville

March 18, 2021

•Superstore – 411 Louth St. – St. Catharines

•No Frills – 581 Lake St. - St. Catharines

March 19, 2021

Superstore – 361 South Service Rd. – Grimsby

•No Frills - 4961 King St. – Lincoln (Beamsville)

All officers will be standing outside, wearing masks, physically distancing, and will have very limited handling of the food.