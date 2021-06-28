Niagara Regional Police lay 229 charges as part of crackdown on noisy vehicles

Niagara Regional Police have laid more than 200 charges as part of a crackdown on excessively loud vehicles.

Operation Loud and Clear began in April after complaints about vehicle noise in the region.

To date, 229 charges have been laid including 62 drivers with no mufflers on their vehicles and 50 with improper mufflers, 75 unnecessary noise charges, and 42 other charges directly related to loud vehicles.

During the traffic stops officers also discovered three suspended drivers and three drivers who did not have insurance.

The initiative will continue through the summer, wrapping up at the end of September.