Niagara Regional Police looking for Hamilton man in connection with property crime investigations

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a Hamilton man in connection with an investigation into a number of property crimes.

The investigation began on August 31st after reports of multiple incidents involving a stolen white Ford F150 truck.

Police say during one of the incidents the driver of the truck failed to stop at the scene of a collision. The victim in the crash suffered minor injuries.

On September 2nd the NRP and Hamilton Police were able to find the stolen truck and property taken from other jurisdictions.

One of the suspects has been identified as 30 year old Douglas Funke from Hamilton.

He is wanted on charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, operating a conveyance while disqualified, three counts of theft under $5,000, theft over $5,000, four counts of failing to comply with probation, and break, enter and commit theft.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Niagara Regional Police at 905-945-2211 #1009263