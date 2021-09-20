Niagara Regional Police looking for missing 87 year old Port Colborne man
Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing 87 year old man from Port Colborne.
Jack Templain was last seen yesterday afternoon around 4 p.m. in the Hampton Road and Michael Drive North area.
He is a 5'9 - 5 '10 white man with a slender build, short grey hair, and blue eyes.
He was last seen driving a 2013 red Chevrolet pickup truck with the license plate AE77596. The truck has a black front grill, distinct rims, and a regular cab with a cap and a 8 foot box.
His family is concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1024325.
